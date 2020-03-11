UW Oshkosh to host black tie event

An Evening of Black & Gold is an event opened to the public that raises scholarship money for students attending the UW Oshkosh.

It is a formal event that includes cocktails, dinner, entertainment, dancing and casino games.

The second annual Evening of Black & Gold will take place on March 28 at 5 p.m. in the Culver Family Welcome Center. Tickets are set at $125 per person or $1,500 for a corporate table. This year, the theme is the roaring 20s.

Lynn Kleman, interim associate vice chancellor of development and a coordinator of the event from the office of advancement, said she and contributors look forward to the second annual Evening of Black & Gold.

“The event’s success would not be possible without the support of our alumni, faculty, staff and community friends who attend and our corporate sponsors, including presenting sponsor, Oshkosh Corporation,” Kleman said. “We thank them for their continued support and are excited to raise even more for student scholarships in 2020.”

According to the event’s release statement, “The No. 1 issue facing UWO students is their financial ability to attend college. Participation in the gala evening helps support this need.”

Kleman also said that in its first year, the event raised over $50,000 to assist in the area of student scholarships.

“This year the goal for the event is $100,000,” Kleman said. The money all goes towards the fund for recruitment based scholarships so the funds are directed toward incoming students.