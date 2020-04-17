Canceled Wisconsin Film Festival to stream programs online

Some of the family-friendly films that were to screen as part of the canceled 2020 Wisconsin Film Festival (WFF) will stream for free on the Wisconsin Film Festival YouTube channel in the new online Big Streams, Little Folks program.

Two programs will stream for free each week of the online Festival, April 17-24 and April 24-May 1, from 10 a.m. on Friday to 10 a.m. the following Friday. The closing weekend, May 1-3, of Big Streams, Little Folks will feature some 24-hour pop-up short films starting at 10 a.m. and one feature film, Chuskit, filmed in India.

Resource links provided are available on the 2020 WFF website that will help explorers learn more about the locations, ideas, and characters of each film and about filmmaking.

Visit 2020.wifilmfest.org/streaming-on-demand for the latest updates.