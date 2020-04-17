Grand Opera House offers free online shows this weekend

The Grand Opera House is offering free online performances this weekend as part of its Grand at Home series.

Tonight’s performance will begin at 8 p.m. and feature Mark Croft, a multi-award-winning singer/songwriter and acoustic guitarist who has always been unafraid to break the genre barriers. Croft takes inspiration from a variety of musical styles and blends them into his own Roots, Pop & Americana-based approach to songwriting.

A seasoned performer, Croft has been serving up exciting and emotional shows to audiences for more than a decade, and has shared the stage with acts such as Kelly Joe Phelps, Noah Guthrie (Glee), and Frozen star, Idina Menzel.

Saturday’s performance, also at 8 p.m., features Nicky Jordan, formerly of Boogie and the Yo-yo’z, Liquorish and RPM. Jordan performs Dueling Pianos all over the Midwest and sometimes even in the Caribbean!

Watch and subscribe to both shows at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrbWp9-QVrT0EgM4eO3NKFw?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=WATCH+%26+SUBSCRIBE&utm_campaign=TGAH.

Although both presentations are free, the GOH is also accepting free-will donations. Contributions given will be split evenly between the artist and the Grand. Donate at https://thegrandoshkosh.square.site/page.