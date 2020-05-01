Grand at Home Live features variety of genres this weekend

Between jazz, blues, pop, and classics, The Grand at Home Live has got you covered for entertainment this weekend. Friday’s performance starts at 8 p.m. and features Brian James, a graduate of Lawrence University who has spent the last 20 years honing his craft. As pianist and vocalist, James takes advantage of technology to provide “four-piece sound with a one-piece footprint.” Saturday’s performance features the Erin Krebs and Jeff Johnston Duo. In 2019, Erin was named “Female Vocalist of the Year” by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry and in 2018, the Erin Krebs & Jeff Johnston duo was named “Jazz Artist of the Year” by WAMI. Each year, more and more music lovers are finding out about this talented, genre-crossing duo, but their local fans have been enjoying their music for over a decade. Jeff’s skilled guitar playing is the perfect complement to what Erin is singing- whether it’s a heartfelt ballad, an up-tempo swing tune, a bawdy blues, or a reimagined Pop song. Their show begins at 8 p.m.

Watch both shows at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJ_PySA0ptk&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=WATCH+%26+SUBSCRIBE&utm_campaign=TGAH .

Although these presentations are free, The Grand is also accepting free-will donations. Contributions are split evenly between the Grand and the artists. Give at https://bit.ly/GrandatHomeSquare.

Next week, A Grand Night has also moved online with B2wins and the 2020-21 season announcement, beginning at 7:30 p.m. May 8 on Facebook and YouTube.