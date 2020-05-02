UW Oshkosh RTF Award Banquet 2020
May 2, 2020
UW Oshkosh Radio/TV/Film Award Banquet 2020. Although we can’t celebrate our achievements in-person, enjoy the 2020 banquet online. Featuring a tribute to retiring RTF Faculty, special messages, memories, senior speech, and more.
Hosted by: Andrew Haese
Produced by: Emillie Rathsack, Kaitlyn Smith, and Andrew Haese
Edited by: Andrew Haese
Video Content from: Titan TV VOD
Intermission and Slideshow videos: Kaitlyn Smith
Credits video: Emillie Rathsack
Awards Coordinated by: Emillie Rathsack
Special thanks to: Claire Armstrong UWO Faculty and Students