Paine Art Center and Gardens to reopen May 26 with 50% off admission

The Paine Art Center and Gardens will reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 26. Admittance will be by reservation only, and the Paine requests all visitors to bring and wear face masks or coverings indoors. Cost of admission will be 50% off regular rates through June 28, courtesy of Amcor.

Jerry Stadtmueller, president of the Paine’s board of trustees, says: “We made the decision to reopen with considerable thought and preparation. We are following the guidelines of health authorities, and we will continue to do so. We want people to be able to visit with assurance that our environment, our staff and our visitors are managed as responsibly as possible.”

The Paine has diligently prepared for reopening by establishing new safety and cleaning protocols to address the risk of the coronavirus. All staff will wear face masks and frequently touched surfaces will be routinely disinfected. Through reservations, group sizes will be nine people or less, entrance times will be spaced out, and building capacity will be limited.

Aaron Sherer, the Paine’s executive director, says: “We know these past months have been very difficult for people, and we realize the days ahead remain uncertain. We want to offer the Paine estate as a haven for people in the community and region. We hope the beauty of the Paine’s architecture, gardens and art can bring a sense of respite and renewal.”

In addition to the beautiful settings of the mansion and gardens, visitors can enjoy the Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau exhibition. Originally scheduled to end in May, the exhibition has been extended into August. It features more than 75 vintage lithographs, original drawings, books and advertising ephemera that represent the broad range of Mucha’s work.

Families who visit the Paine Art Center and Gardens will be able to embark on a new astonishing adventure — a scavenger hunt to find some unexpected inhabitants. Sherer says: “While we humans were away, apparently a band of gnomes settled into the Paine estate. Returning staff have spotted more than 100 little bearded men with pointy red hats in about every nook and cranny of the mansion and gardens. I’ve even seen some myself!”

Through June 28, discounted admission to the Paine is $4.50 for adults and $2.50 for youth (ages 5-17). Admission is free for children (ages 4 and under) and Paine members. Reservation times are available Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Sunday. To make a reservation, visit www.thepaine.org.