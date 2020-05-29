Search for gnomes at Paine Art Center, 50% off admission through June 28

Visitors to the Paine Art Center and Gardens can search for more than 100 gnomes hidden throughout the property.

While the humans were away, apparently a band of gnomes settled into the Paine estate. After being closed for more than two months, the Paine Art Center and Gardens reopened to the public on May 26. Returning staff have spotted more than 100 of the little bearded men with pointy red hats in every nook and cranny of the Paine.

Families are invited to visit the Paine and help the staff to monitor their whereabouts. Helpers will receive a “Spotter’s Field Guide” to aid them in their search to find the gnomes throughout the

Paine mansion and gardens.

The Paine is currently open by reservation only, and through June 28, admission is 50% off, courtesy of Amcor. Reservation times are available Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday and Sunday. Reservations can be made online at www.thepaine.org.

The Paine requests all visitors to bring and wear face masks or coverings indoors when visiting.

The Paine diligently prepared for reopening to the public by establishing new safety and cleaning protocols to address the risk of the coronavirus. During public hours, all staff will wear face masks and frequently touched surfaces will be routinely disinfected. Through reservations, group sizes will be nine people or less, entrance times will be spaced out, and building capacity will be limited.