Grand at Home LIVE features Sundae + Mr. Goessl

This weekend’s The Grand at Home LIVE includes a cocktail hour and performance featuring Sundae + Mr. Goessl, a musical husband/wife duo.

Sundae + Mr. Goessl features award-winning vocalist Kate Voss (Earshot Magazine’s Vocalist of the Year, two-time Seattle-Kobe Vocal Jazz Princess) and virtuoso guitarist Jason Goessl. This duo embodies vintage style using interesting instrumentation, nostalgia and an added comedy spice in their act and were awarded Best Duo of 2017 from Seattle Weekly.

Bringing back the sounds from a by-gone era and spreading the joy of music like Johnny Appleseed, this act can be described in a single word: delightful. Make a weekend of it with “Cocktail Hour” at 7:30 p.m. Friday. and their performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Watch and subscribe at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_4DTZFShhQ.

Although these presentations are free, The Grand ise also accepting free-will donations. Contributions given through this link will go 100% to the artist. Give what you can to keep the arts going at www.patreon.com/sundaeandmrgoessl.