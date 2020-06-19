Johnny Cash tribute, indie artist featured in Grand at Home series

Indie artist Amelia Ford will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the Grand at Home LIVE series.

The Grand at Home LIVE will feature a Johnny Cash tribute and up-and-coming indie artist Amelia Ford this weekend.

At 7:30 p.m. today, meet the man behind this tribute to Johnny Cash as Grand Director Joe Ferlo interviews James Garner, who will appear on the Grand’s stage in March 2021. Your questions are welcome too.

You can watch live on Facebook or YouTube.

On Saturday, Ford will perform virtually beginning at 7:30 p.m. Ford, a singer-songwriter and 2018 Nash-Next finalist, mixes soft soprano with raw grit in her 50+ original pop and folk-rock songs.

Her performance can be seen on YouTube.

While Ford’s performance is offered for free, you can make an 100% tax-deductible contribution to the artist at https://bit.ly/GrandatHomeSquare.