The Broken Hearts Gallery is a feel-good film

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” produced by Selena Gomez, is a feel-good film that anyone can relate to, even if they’ve never been in a relationship.

The movie’s key takeaway is to cherish memories and not things. Who knows? Maybe it will be the next exhibit in the Allen Priebe Gallery.

The film focuses around Lucy, a woman in her mid-twenties, who has hoarded various items like a necktie, a hat, piggy bank, from all of her past relationships. When she meets Nick, a 20-some-year-old who seems to have his life together, who gives her a place to let go of these items and be free of her toxic relationships.

Lucy turns this idea into an art gallery that she shares on social media, and it goes viral; hundreds of people from New York City bring their old keepsakes to the gallery and tell their stories about these random items.

Nick and Lucy start to fall in love while making the gallery but are faced with plenty of obstacles, such as exes and money, which are quite predictable. But what romantic comedies aren’t?

They’re made to be predictable, but also made to make you laugh and smile, which is exactly what this movie does with its interesting characters, like Jeff who never says anything, and all of their witty interactions.

The cast of “The Broken Hearts Gallery” was chosen beautifully: Geraldine Viswanathan, who plays Lucy, and Dacre Montgomery, who plays Nick, had such great chemistry during the entire movie. When they went through obstacles that don’t allow them to be together, it made my heart ache.

Lucy’s best friends Amanda (Molly Gordon) and Nadine (Phillipa Soo) also play their role perfectly as being best friends by knowing exactly what Lucy needs and picking her up when she’s down. It’s easy to believe that this trio are best friends who have known each other for years.

Director and writer Natalie Krinsky knew how to create dialogue to make the audience believe and feel what her characters were. This production is Krinsky’s first film that she has directed and written on her own after working as a writer for shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Gossip Girl.”

According to an interview with The Wrap, Krinsky wrote the first draft of the script over 10 years ago and is the longest relationship with one she’s ever had. During the interview, Krinsky also says that her favorite scene to film was the last scene, with 150 actors, because it gave her a “renewed appreciation” after seeing what COVID-19 has done.

Speaking of, it was great to go back to the theater and get some sense of normalcy, socially distanced and safe, so I would check it out as soon as you can.

It’s definitely better and less confusing than “Tenet.” The film is still easy to love with a great message of living in the moment and it would be a great date night film for girls, boys and nonbinary folks night-out movie.