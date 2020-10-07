Five+things+to+do+instead+of+actively+killing+your+brain

Disillusioned with life? Sorry, we don’t have the answers. But we do have a list of five activities that will leave you feeling less hollow than another weekend of Wisconsining.

1. Visit the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend.

A drive of roughly an hour will deliver you to this location, currently featuring 50 years of Wisconsin comic art, and a surreal installation of insects, as well as features such as Frank Lloyd Wright chairs and other installations. A year-long student membership runs just $15. Turn it into a day-trip by exploring quaint downtown West Bend.

2. Take a hike at High Cliff State Park

Take advantage of what’s to be a beautiful weekend to catch the last dying breaths of fall’s orgy of colors at scenic High Cliff. A series of trails and hidden pathways afford an incredible immersion in nature and stunning views of limestone outcroppings, Lake Winnebago and the surrounding area.

3. Visit local museums in Oshkosh

The Paine Art Center and Gardens and the Oshkosh Public Museum are two excellent buildings, featuring historical artifacts, artworks and inspired gardens. Both destinations are within walking distance of campus. Reservations must be made for a visit to the Paine, but admission has been reduced to $4.50 until the end of the month.

4. Read a book

There is a library on campus, and thousands of books available for free online. Read about what you love or what you’re curious about. Don’t feel bad for skimming, not finishing or disliking a book, but read something. Read what you love until you love what you read.

5. Visit an orchard

What better way to enjoy the outdoors than to stroll through an orchard with friends or family? Don’t listen to those who rail against this type of activity as being insipid and “basic.” It’s nice. It’s fun. It’s beautiful. Who cares if it’s basic? Indulge yourself.