Theater and radio/TV/film departments team up to produce two online shows

A scene from “Vanya and Masha and Sonia and Spike,” which is airing on the theatre department’s YouTube channel.

The UW Oshkosh theatre department has teamed up with the radio/TV/film department to bring shows to the campus and community at large through online distribution during the COVID era.

Despite live performances being out of the picture, the stage at the UWO Theatre Arts Center hasn’t been empty. Students performed and recorded productions of two plays, both of which are available to be streamed online for one price until Dec. 6.

Acclaimed playwright, director and UWO professor Richard Kalinoski directed a production of Tennessee Williams’ famous work, “The Glass Menagerie,” and theatre department chair Merlaine Angwall directed the Christopher Durang play, “Vanya and Masha and Sonya and Spike.”

By utilizing a pay-to-view feature on the theatre department’s YouTube channel, both shows are available to be viewed at any moment.

The theatre department’s online video adaptations of these shows is just one more example of programs throughout the university rising to meet the unrelenting circumstances brought about by the coronavirus.

Tickets, which are $2 for UWO students, faculty and alumni, and $8.50 for non-UWO-affiliated community members, can be purchased at https://uwosh.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=2190&r=1896a44b704b4058a287e607b08bd316.