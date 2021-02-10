Send a free Valentine’s Day e-card to St. Jude Children

St. Jude is offering a quick and easy virtual option that allows you to send a free Valentine’s Day e-card to children at the research hospital.

Make a child’s day and spread some love this Valentine’s Day by taking just a few minutes of your time to write a short, positive message online.

Simply visit stjude.org, click on the “Get Involved” tab, and select “Send Our Kids a Valentine” below the “Other Ways to Get Involved” section.

Next, choose a card design, write a personal message up to 200 characters or choose a pre-written note, and send the card.