Taste of Oshkosh to be held in person

The Spring Taste of UW Oshkosh will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Reeve Ballroom 227 and Reeve 221.

If you or someone you know is interested in getting more involved on campus, adding some extracurricular experience to a resume, or making new connections, the Taste of Oshkosh is the best way to find an on-campus club or organization to join.

UWO offers a club or organization for nearly every major or interest.

Many professors and employers recommend that students explore clubs at their universities for insight and relationship-building.

According to Michael Corbett, associate director of Graduate Student and Academic Services at Bentley University, joining a club or organization on campus allows students to learn more about themselves, their goals, and their strengths.

Corbett also said students will improve their people skills, collaboration efforts, networking opportunities, practical experience, leadership skills and expand their resume.

“Being an involved graduate student is a sacrifice, as all students have a rigorous academic schedule, and many have full- or part-time work and personal lives to balance,” Corbett said. “Students continue to get involved on campus because they see that the sacrifice of their time is worth the benefits they receive.”

