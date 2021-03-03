UWO art galleries present new exhibits

The Allen Priebe and Annex Art Galleries are currently showing two exhibitions called “Confluence” by Kathryn Hunter and Kate MacDowell and “Somewhere” by Debbie Kupinsky.

“Confluence” is located in the Allen Priebe art gallery in the main lobby of the Arts and Communications center on campus.

Kathryn Hunter, artist of “Confluence,” said that her exhibit takes a deeper look into the values of America and its’ freedoms while also looking at how destructive its people can be both physically and metaphorically.

Hunter said that she uses multiple materials to explore subjects through symbolism and visual narration.

“Animals are characters, like those in the folktale tradition, reflecting on false prophecy, violence and pacification, truth and deception, cultural and wealth idolization and the erosion of our surroundings,” she said.

The other artist of “Confluence,” Kate MacDowell, said she uses her hand-built porcelain pieces to show environmental stressors such as climate change, the use of pesticides and clear-cutting.

“In each case, the union between man and nature is shown to be one of friction and discomfort with the disturbing implication that we too are vulnerable to being victimized by our destructive practices,” MacDowell said.

She said that her pieces also borrow themes from myths, art history and figures of speech.

“In each piece, aspects of the human figure stand in for ourselves and act out sometimes harrowing, sometimes humorous transformations, which illustrate our current relationship with the natural world,” MacDowell said.

Debbie Kupinsky’s exhibit “Somewhere” can be found on the second floor of the Arts and Communication building.

“Somewhere” explores the ordinary with its use of common, everyday items such as wood, curtains, wires and found objects.

According to Kupinsky’s website, her work looks at the role of objects and images as a way to show meaning while also exploring the role of layered images to show metaphorical landscapes.

She said that meaning is created within hidden layers of the pieces.

“The relationships in the work between sculptural pieces and found objects are meant to leave space for the viewer and allow them to find themselves, their memories and associations,” Kupinsky said.

“Through the tactile replication of objects and forms, the viewer is able to create their own connections between seemingly disparate images.”

She said that her goal is to create a visually playful experience for the viewer and that her works are meant to take time for the viewer to see and understand them.

The exhibits will both be open until March 18 during gallery hours from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 1-4 p.m. on weekends.

Both of the galleries have virtual museums available on the UWO website.

See more information at uwosh.edu/priebegalleries.