UWO students’ spring break plans

UWO students will celebrate spring break this upcoming week, despite the fact that other universities have already canceled the break in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to research from the College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College, about 60% of colleges nationwide have canceled their usual spring break.

In Wisconsin, UW-Madison, UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse and UW-River Falls have announced plans to cancel or shift their spring break due to concerns of spreading COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Public Radio.

Luckily for its students, UWO decided not to cancel spring break.

“There are no restrictions for students returning from spring break such as quarantine, but they will have to continue the required testing,” said University Police Chief of Police Kurt Leibold, who is also chair of the Emergency Operations Committee for COVID-19 on campus.

On March 15, none of the 217 students and employees who were tested for COVID-19 tested positive, according to the Titans Return website.

Since testing began at UWO on Sept. 2, 2020, just 1,238 out of 43,715 tests, or 2.8%, were positive.

Last year, UWO canceled spring break as the nation closed down and communities tried to keep the virus under control by slowing the spread.

This year, however, UWO students have a variety of plans for how they will spend their week off while still staying safe.

Junior Jada Berg said that she is going home to Green Bay for spring break to see family and friends while working her hometown job at a nursing home.

Sophomore Justin Lee said he will be traveling to Deerfield Beach, Florida with his family to visit his grandparents because it’s been a long time since he’s seen them.

“I’m so excited for spring break and getting to see my grandparents now since they got the COVID-19 vaccines,” Lee said. “And to escape from the cold Wisconsin weather.”

Sophomore Tatianna Xiong said she and her boyfriend will go to Chicago the first weekend of spring break, and then later in the week she will go on another trip with her family to Missouri.

“I am happy that I am able to go on two different trips during spring break and spend time with my boyfriend and family,” Xiong said.

Junior Mike Buckner said he will be working over spring break at the UW Oshkosh Convenience Store and is hoping to make some good money and pick up more hours.

Sophomore Jazmyne Kopitzke, a nursing student, said she still has classes and clinicals over spring break but is hoping to hang out with some friends from her hometown.

Sophomore Maddy Horstman said she is excited to go home and see her sisters and two pets this weekend.

“I haven’t seen my dog Thunder and cat Lightning in forever, so it will be fun to go home to them and just relax,” Horstman said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans delay travel and stay home this spring break so as not to cause a spike in COVID-19 cases.

However, if you do choose to travel, be sure to wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance and pack smart.