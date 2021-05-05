Local band Shoobie releases live video performance from Jambalaya Arts Inc.

On April 20, Oshkosh punk band Shoobie released a 30-minute performance video filmed at Jambalaya Arts Inc. on Main Street.

The performance features songs from their new album, “Gunk,” along with tracks from previous releases.

Front-man Parker Sweeney and drummer Ethan Geggie said they felt good about the performance, but owe a lot to the videographer, Anthony Abegglen.

“It really helped that Abe knew the tracks, so he knew where to go with shots,” Sweeney noted.

Sweeney also touched on the creative potential that came with virtual performance, which has been increasingly common during the pandemic.

“I would do another video set,” he said. “Because if you take your time instead of chucking your phone on a tripod, I think there’s room for some pretty cool stuff. You can make short films.”

The video was recorded a few months after the release of Shoobie’s new album, “Gunk,” which has a heavier tone compared to the band’s older material.

“It sounds like how the album is called,” Geggie said.

“Ethan and I’s influence is more in death metal and stuff, so it’s weird that we [were] playing such soft music. It’s cool to get into that realm of heaviness,” Sweeney commented.

Another influence for the heavy sound of the album came from Sweeney’s days at the Waupaca Foundry.

“When you’re in there it feels like dystopia,” Sweeney said. “There’s lava flowing and it’s all black.”

Released on December 31 of last year, “Gunk” seems to be doing well despite a lack of publicity that would normally come from live shows.

“How we establish our songs is in landmark moments at shows. I feel like that’s only gonna propel this forward once we start playing shows again,” Sweeney said.

With the release of multiple COVID vaccines, things may gradually start looking up for performers.

“It’ll be a while before people are gonna be pushing and shoving each other,” Sweeney said. “I think pretty soon it’s gonna be reasonable to say ‘We’ll have folks in a closed venue, masked up or something.’ Maybe just no touching involved? Right now it’s kinda chill for outdoor events.”

Pushing and shoving used to be a common occurrence at the Jambalaya, which frequently hosts live music events in addition to its usual gallery walks.

While it’s not yet clear when these events will return, the gallery remains open to the public on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The gallery features work from various local artists, including Sweeney, who painted the cover art for “Gunk.”

Anthony Abegglen, who filmed Shoobie’s performance, is also a successful visual artist, with his photograph “Mary-Rachel” being featured in the SECURA Fine Arts Exhibition of Wisconsin artists, hosted by the Trout Museum of Art in Appleton.

Abegglen and Sweeney were also behind the Puppy Palace, a DIY venue that was located on Wisconsin street and has been previously featured in the Advance-Titan.

The venue operated out of a basement and gave many local bands an outlet to share their music and get in the habit of performing.

Though the Puppy Palace closed in 2019, it seems its founders are still quite active.