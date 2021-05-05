Mother’s Day gift ideas

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and for many students here at UWO, that means going out and looking for the perfect gift to give as a way to say “I love you.”

If you’re one of those students looking for the right Mother’s Day gift, you’ve come to the right place.

Check out the University Bookstore

For starters, an easy gift could be something from the bookstore right here on campus in the University Bookstore within Reeve.

The bookstore offers shirts, sweatshirts, mugs, masks and a ton of other fun items to give as gifts.

It never hurts to give something to a family member that represents where you go to college.

Get her gardening supplies

If your mom already has enough UWO items, another idea is a plant to brighten up her May, as this month is the perfect time to start gardening.

There are many greenhouses around Oshkosh to get a range of plants, from succulents to tulips.

Places to purchase plants include Fernau’s Greenhouse, Stein’s Home and Garden and Roe Nurseries, Inc., all located in Oshkosh.

Look at new kitchen gadgets

If your mom isn’t quite into gardening, but has more of a knack for cooking, getting her something new for the kitchen is an excellent idea.

There are plenty of new kitchen gadgets out there to help in the kitchen, from an air fryer to a new crock pot.

Even a new set of frying pans or utensils would work, as there is always a need to replace items that have been well-used throughout the years.

Cook or order her favorite meal

On the topic of cooking, an even simpler way to show love to your mom this Mother’s Day is to cook her a favorite meal this holiday.

By cooking her a meal, it shows a lot of love. And meals made with love are always the best dishes.

Alternatively, if cooking isn’t your strong suit, either eating in or dining out at mom’s favorite restaurant is a very solid option.

Getting her favorite meal from a restaurant is something many people enjoy, and even with COVID-19, it can still be done safely by ordering takeout.

Hopefully this article has given you plenty of ideas to make shopping for Mother’s Day easier this year.

And to all the mothers out there, thank you for everything you do, and have a happy Mother’s Day!