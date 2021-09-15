As new and continuing UWO students and staff settle into their semester schedules, the

weekly Oshkosh Farmers Market is still in full-swing as one of the most beloved attractions

in the city.

Each Saturday from 8 am to 12 pm, area vendors paint the 400 and 500 blocks of North Main Street with the vibrant colors of locally-grown produce, fresh flowers and other carefully crafted goods.

Although the Oshkosh Farmers Market is a year-round event, the weather during the 2021 summer market (June 5-Oct. 30) permits vendors and visitors to enjoy the goods and live music outdoors.

The busiest portion of the Farmers Market, the outdoor summer market, attracts an impressive 130 vendors each week as several musicians share their setlists.

While some vendors travel to sell their products at the market, attendees will still pass many

well-known companies from Oshkosh, including Thunderbird Bakery and family-owned farm, Pickett Produce.

“I’ve been selling at this market for four years now,” said Brady Rennert of Pickett Produce.

“Some people pick up box orders and we sell to the people here at the market.”

Rennert said that selling at local events like the Oshkosh Farmers Market is a significant part of the farm’s business and also helps their customers get the freshest produce possible.

However, there is a lot more to the market than fruits and vegetables.

In recent weeks, attendees have been able to enjoy musical performances by central Wisconsin-based artists such as 50% Folk and Dr. Kickbutt’s Orchestra of Death.

Visitors at the market last weekend could even witness the creative process of Milwaukee-based artist, Emma Daisy, who is working on her latest building-sized mural on 440 N Main St.

The market sells handmade jewelry, original artwork and children’s toys; there is something for everyone.

“It’s a little taste of Oshkosh,” UWO senior Erica Lenz said.

“You can’t find this at the grocery store.”

Lenz said she looks forward to the summer market each year and recommends that UWO students to attend.

“It’s a good way to get to meet new people and get to know them,” she said.

This can be particularly helpful advice for incoming UWO freshmen or any students who want to try something new while still being only a short walk from campus.

Along with the sense of community that can come with visiting the market, attendees can also reap the benefits of organic seasonal treats and one-of-akind items at affordable prices— all while supporting local businesses.

Though the market will soon be moved indoors as colder temperatures approach, the outdoor summer market will still be held each Saturday until Oct. 30.

In November, the winter market moves to the Oshkosh Arena 1212 Main St. from 8 am to

12:30 pm on select Saturdays.