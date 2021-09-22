Caramel Crisp Corner is the perfect study spot

It’s that time of year where students are getting comfortable with their classes, the amount of school work they have slowly starts to pile up and they need to find a nice place to study.

Caramel Crisp Corner, a coffee shop and cafe, is the perfect place to study, and is located at 200 City Ctr, in Oshkosh.

This cafe was founded in 1933, and has expanded from a small popcorn shop on Main Street to so much more.

Carmel Crisp means caramel corn, and they have over 15 flavors of savory and sweet popcorn selections to choose from.

They are also known for their homemade cookies, pies, baked goods, and other sweet treats.

Junior Natalie Walker loves to go to Caramel Crisp Corner to study because it has an ambiance to it that makes her feel productive.

“I love going to Caramel Crisp Corner because the smell of the fresh popcorn circulates through the building when they are popping it, making it the perfect go-to study snack along with their coffee,” she said.

Caramel Crisp Corner’s menu is also filled with tasty breakfast foods, deli-style sandwiches and salads, coffee drinks and smoothies.

A special feature about Caramel Crisp Corner is that they have a gift shop and toy store located inside that has a wide variety of gifts for any occasion.

Besides being a good place to go for coffee and sweets, Caramel Crisp Corner hosts various events that include craft nights for kids, trivia nights, live music, and more.

If you are looking for a change in scenery when it comes to your study spots, go check out Caramel Crisp Corner with some friends and get some coffee or cookies to eat.