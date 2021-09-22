This week in UWO history

Sept. 23, 1926 — A cross country team is formed at Oshkosh when 10 male students respond to Coach Howard J. Hancock’s call for candidates.

Sept. 24, 2002 — John Stauber, author and the executive director of the Center for Media and Democracy, speaks at the UW Oshkosh Earth Charter Earth Summit on the topic of “The Politics of Food Production.” Stauber is frequently featured in the Washington Post, The New York Times, USA Today, ABC’s “Good Morning America,” CNN’s “Burden of Proof” and the Fox News Channel.

Sept. 25, 1959 — The Reeve Memorial Union is dedicated. New Oshkosh President Roger E. Guiles accepts it for the school. The formal dedication ceremony, a grand opening ball and a community open house highlight the three days of special activities.

Sept. 26, 1971 — The Arts and Communications Center is dedicated. It becomes the largest structure of its kind in the old Wisconsin State University System.

Sept. 27, 1906 — President Halsey authorizes school-sponsored dancing, a first. A student petition led to months of faculty deliberations. The new policy, a one-year test period, limited the number of dances to six per year. The new activity was permitted between 8-11 p.m. with only students and faculty allow to participate. The first dance took place on Oct. 6, after a football game with Stevens Point.

Sept. 28, 1944 — Entertainer Irene Bewley performs monologues representing the inhabitants living in the Smoky Mountains at the Little Theater. Her first monologue, “Cures Versus Doctors,” describes the skepticism that abounds when something new is presented. In “Larnin,” Bewley explains the story of an uneducated mountaineer who possessed a script of a Shakespearean play that had been handed down from more formally educated ancestors many years ago.

Sept. 29, 1985 — Eric Kitzman, an Oshkosh athletic director, coach and teacher in a career spanning more than 30 years, is scheduled to become the second Titan to be inducted into the NAIA District 14 Hall of Fame in Stevens Point. Kitzman’s tenure oversaw the expansion of various athletic facilities and the completion of Kolf Sports Center, Titan Stadium, baseball and track areas. Robert Kolf was the initial entrant into the NAIA Hall.