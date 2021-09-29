ZTA sponsors ‘Pink the Rink’ hockey game

Looking for a fun Friday night event to check out? The UWO Hockey Club and Zeta Tau Alpha are hosting their annual Pink the Rink game this weekend.

The hockey game is on Oct. 1, at 7:00 p.m., at the YMCA on 20th Avenue in Oshkosh. The event is free to all students to attend.

Senior Trent Bachman, a member of the UWO Hockey Club, has been a part of the team for all four years and always looks forward to this event and supporting breast cancer awareness.

“I can’t wait for the Pink the Rink game on Friday, it’s been a long time since we have played in front of fans and to be able to have the game with Zeta Tau Alpha there makes me even more excited.”

The fan bus for the game will start the pick up in front of Reeve Union at 6:15 p.m. and will leave at 6:45 p.m. or when filled and bring people back after the game.

The first 100 fans at the game will receive a free shirt from the UWO Hockey Club and Zeta Tau Alpha in support of breast cancer awareness.

All profits from the hockey game will go to breast cancer education and awareness.

This game is a great way to support the clubs and greek life here on campus, as well as supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Go grab a few friends and support the Pink the Rink game with the UWO Hockey Club and Zeta Tau Alpha by showing up wearing pink and attending the event.