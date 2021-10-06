Oshkosh students enjoy fall activities

Happy fall y’all! Students are excited for one of the most colorful changing seasons with so many fun activities to do.

When asked what their personal favorite fall activity was, UW-Oshkosh students responded with a variety of different things.

Senior Cody Buechel said his favorite fall activity is going to the Apple Orchards and picking apples. “I really love going to the Apple Orchards and picking apples because then I can make a fall apple dish out of them like apple pie!”

Freshman Mia Stauffacher said her favorite fall activity is going to the pumpkin patches, picking out a pumpkin and then taking it home to carve. “I wouldn’t say I’m the best pumpkin carver, but I enjoy seeing all the other designs and faces that people are able to carve on their pumpkins.”

Senior Jalen Dixon said his favorite fall activity is playing football with his friends outside because it is an enjoyable sport and good exercise. “I also like to watch football on TV, and my favorite team is the Houston Texans.”

Sophomore Katie Hesselbein said her favorite fall activity would have to be making pumpkin pie. “It’s super easy to make, and the best part about making pumpkin pie is eating it.”

Senior Jacob Droese said his favorite fall activity would be going hunting. “I love hunting with my brothers because we do it every year together and we are all country boys and enjoy doing it.”

Senior Emily Carlson said her favorite fall activity is lighting a fall candle and watching halloween movies, but not the scary ones. “My mom and I used to watch the cheesy Halloween movies and drink apple cider and it was so much fun.”

Even though fall means that summer is over and it will be getting colder, it can also be a great time for watching movies, apple and pumpkin picking, and enjoying the weather before it gets too cold.