This week in UWO history

Sept. 30, 1943 — Oshkosh announces the acquisition of industrialist William E. Pollock’s former house, known since 1971 as the Pollock Alumni House. Pollock aids the college in the purchase of his former house by chipping in $5,000. A $2,500 grant from the Student Activity and Alumni Funds and an anonymous donor’s $750 gift help seal the deal in purchasing the1920 home for $7,800, well below its assessed value.

Oct. 1, 1918 — The student enrollees of the World War I association Student Army Training Corps (SATC) are formally inducted into the program. The program allowed eligible college and normal school students to continue their studies while learning the “art of war.” Oshkosh’s gymnasium houses the SATC’s headquarters, while the unit’s drilling grounds was the southeast corner of Algoma and Woodland streets.

Oct. 2, 1991 — Robert Meeropol, the son of convicted spies Ethel and Julius Rosenberg who were later executed, speaks at Albee Hall. He said he was speaking to prove his parent’s innocence of any involvement to commit espionage regarding the building of the atomic bomb.

Oct. 3, 1982 — CBS televises a Sunday afternoon football game between the Titans and UW-Stout during the 1982 NFL strike. Oshkosh jumps out to a quick 7-0 lead in the first quarter against the fourth-ranked school in NCAA Division III. After leading 7-6 at halftime, Oshkosh eventually succumbs to Stout 23-15. Calling the game televised regionally are Tim Ryan and John Morris, announcers for the Chicago Bears.

Oct. 6, 1984 — No one is injured when lead shot from a shotgun shell is discovered in the turkey-noodle casserole served during lunch at the Elmwood Commons. The casserole is immediately removed from the serving line and a different entrée takes its place. “Obviously what happened was that someone was shooting at the farmer’s turkeys at a distance where it didn’t injure them, but penetrated into the flesh,” said Lorraine Spanbauer, general manager of the commons. “The skin heals over, and you don’t know it is there.”

