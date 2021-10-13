This week in UWO history

Oct. 14, 1971 — The Arts and Communication Center’s 500-seat theater is named the Fredric March Theatre. The ceremony includes a presentation of Frederich Duerrenmatt’s “The Visit” to honor the veteran of television productions, stage plays and motion pictures. March, a two-time Academy Award winner (1932’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and 1946’s The Best Years of Our Lives), had an acting career spanning more than 40 years, beginning in the 1920s and concluding with 1973’s The Iceman Cometh.

Oct. 15, 1969 — Oshkosh students join a national moratorium protest against the Vietnam War. The names of the more than 44,000 casualties are read, and anti-war literature is distributed by students at various places throughout campus. More than 2,000 people march through Oshkosh voicing their displeasure with the war, carrying candles and singing “Give Peace a Chance.” President Roger E. Guiles, trying to maintain institutional neutrality, refuses to suspend class.

Oct. 16, 1907 — President John A.H. Keith officially begins his term as the third president of Oshkosh Normal School after a unanimous vote by the Board of Regents.

Oct. 17, 1939 — Car accident victim Ralph Jackson speaks at the assembly. Blinded by the event that also left him unconscious for six weeks, Jackson discusses the challenges of his condition. One struggle was gaining confidence in his seeing eye dog. He came “not as a man desiring pity, but as one who knows and has conquered one of the greatest tragedies of life.”

Oct. 18, 1949 — Earle Spicer, a veteran baritone, performs at the school assembly. The program is indicative of national performances, in that they have unique methods of presentation and contain varied subject matter. Even the most ardent “Johnson Rag” fans are impressed. Spicer, a guest soloist with many leading symphony orchestras and oratorio societies in the United States and England, was born in Acadia, the land of Evangeline.

Oct. 19, 2002 — Anaheim Angel and former Oshkosh pitcher Jarrod Washburn start in Game 1 of the World Series. In the process, the La Crosse native becomes the first player in school history to hurl in the Fall Classic. The southpaw takes the loss, giving up six hits, three home runs, four earned runs and six strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants. He also pitches in the Game 5 loss on Oct. 24.

Oct. 20, 1958 — A Sadie Hawkins Dance is held on a Saturday evening in the campus school gym. Those in attendance came costumed as Dogpatch characters. The gym was decorated in the Dogpatch theme and awards were given for best Li’l Abner and Daisy Mae costumes, best original costumes and best corsage. The event was sponsored by Delta Phi Sorority, Iota Alpah Sigma and the Social Life Committee.

Source: University Archives