Halloween dorm decorating

Halloween is always an exciting time of year, from costumes and candy, to one of the most fun elements, the decorations.

Whether you use spooky, scary, or just fun decorations, decorating can be one of the best things to do for Halloween.

When it comes to decorating your dorm, there are plenty of options to choose from.

If you’re looking to go for a more simple route, try getting some small pumpkins around your room. They can be found in almost any store, real or fake, and are a great small decoration that adds just a little bit of Halloween spirit.

Another great decoration is Halloween-themed window clings. They’re sold at any store that has Halloween decorations and add something fun that everyone can see, even from the outside.

For those who want to go bigger for the Halloween season, carving pumpkins is a perfect idea.

Pumpkins are available at most grocery stores throughout the month. The Farmer’s Market on Main St. is also a great place to find pumpkins to carve.

This is a bigger project and is time-consuming, but in the end, you’ll have a decoration you made yourself to celebrate Halloween with.

To add a spooky atmosphere to your room, stringing up orange-colored lights will definitely set the mood for the season.

Pairing lights with those fake cobwebs with the little plastic spiders will for sure get you in the Halloween mood with an eerie glow from the lights and the cobwebs adding an extra spooky effect.

Going along with the theme of stringing things up, there are plenty of spooky and cute garlands out there! With bats, ghosts and pumpkins, garland is a cute and simple way to add some Halloween decorations to your dorm.

Hopefully, this helped you find a way to decorate your dorm and get into the Halloween spirit.