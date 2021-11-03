This week in UWO history

Nov. 4, 1947 — Seumas MacManus, a well-known Irish poet and storyteller, presents old Irish folk tales at an Oshkosh assembly. He comments on how during the winter months, farmers and their families will gather around the fireplaces in the evenings to hear handed down tales.

Nov. 5, 1941 — Ms. Mary Kinsley, the lone surviving member of the first graduating class of the old Oshkosh Normal School, celebrates her 100th birthday. She is considered a pioneering teacher.

Nov. 6, 1993 — Stacey Kole, Miss Arizona 1998, speaks about eating disorders and their associated symptoms, treatments and causes at the Reeve Memorial Union Ballroom. Kole said about 33% of all college women and 20% of all college students have eating issues.

Nov. 7, 2003 — Baron Wolman, the first chief photographer for Rolling Stone magazine, speaks to a packed Reeve Memorial Union Theater about photographing famous musicians of the 1960s. Wolman shows pictures, of among others, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Frank Zappa while he worked for the publication from 1967-1970. Hendrix was his favorite to photograph. “The guy on stage was a wild man, a creative wild man,” Wolman said. “I got so into this [one particular] concert I felt like I was playing the camera right along with the guitar.”

Nov. 8, 2003 — The Oshkosh Titans men’s soccer team records the first undefeated and untied regular season in the 20-year history of the program by defeating Benedictine University (Illinois) 2-0. Tyler Winn and Nick Shebasta score the goals for the 18-0 Titans, one of only two perfect teams during the season in NCAA Division III (Trinity University [Texas], 19-0). Oshkosh’s victory also marks only the 14th, 18-game winning streak in Division III history.

Nov. 9, 1957 — The final day of an Oshkosh-hosted two-day major debate tournament – a school first – concludes with Northwestern defeating Marquette 3-2. About 65 attend the championship match in the school’s library. Oshkosh finishes the tournament with a 10-4 record.

Nov. 10, 1911 — Booker T. Washington visits and speaks at the school. Washington speaks about the education of African Americans and the advancements made at Tuskegee.

Source: UWO Archives