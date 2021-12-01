Ruby Owl Tap Room serves up joy

Looking for a restaurant with good craft beer and food to go out with family or friends for the holidays? Go check out the Ruby Owl Tap Room.

This restaurant offers a menu full of interesting appetizers, salads, burgers and sandwiches that pairs well with your beverage of choice. Ruby Owl Tap Room is not just your average bar food.

Ruby Owl Tap Room is known for a great craft beer selection and they are consistently getting new beers for their customers to come sample.

Cam Lam, manager of the Tap Room, said Ruby Owl has a stellar craft beer lineup, awesome cocktails and amazing food options.

“Ruby Owl is a joyous place to not only be a customer at, but also an employee,” Lam said, “Everyone can be easily appeased when they walk through the doors of 421 N. Main St.. From vegetarian to meat eater, toddler to grandma and grandpa, book worm to athlete, Ruby has many things that will satisfy your needs.”

Ruby Owl Tap Room also hosts trivia nights with prizes every Monday at 7 p.m. hosted by America’s Pub Quiz.

Ruby Owl provides weekly specials for burgers and sandwiches, as well as a Friday night fish fry.

Doug Peterson, a regular customer at Ruby Owl who frequents the restaurant over once a week has been pleased with his experiences.

“I’m a regular at the Ruby Owl. I have not had a bad meal yet. More importantly I have not had bad service while frequenting the restaurant.”

The Ruby Owl Tap Room, located 421 N. Main St., is open every day of the week, from 11a.m. to 10p.m.

Ruby Owl brings a home-town pub atmosphere with contemporary food and drinks to life.