Get ready, chocoholics! It’s time for the first Downtown Oshkosh Chocolate Stroll.

The Downtown Chocolate Stroll takes place this Saturday, but it is now sold out, so you’ll have to wait for another year to get your chocolate fix.

The event invovles strolling down Oshkosh’s Main Street while doing a little bit of shopping at the lovely boutiques that line the streets. According to Melissa Stoeckert, owner of The Turquoise Door, “his event is sure to satisfy every sweet tooth as each stop will have a delicious chocolate treat for you to enjoy.”

There have been similar events in the past like Oshkosh’s Cocoa Crawl which was solely focused on hot cocoa to drink. According to Jessica Meidl, Downtown Business Improvement District Manager, “With the Chocolate Stroll we can have more sweet options and participants can save them for later in the buckets we provide.

It’s a fun way to get out and do something to celebrate Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day and support our local businesses!”