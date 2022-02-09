New exhibit shows beauty in the mundane

Gallery | 2 Photos Mattie Beck / Advance-Titan “Soon Enough” is a piece currently in the Annex art exhibit.

The Annex Gallery welcomed a new exhibit “A Sense of Space,” a collection of artwork by Frank Juárez that documents the space around us and the beauty of it.

Juárez is an award-winning art educator, artist, author and former art gallery director who found a way to translate his life experiences into his artwork.

In his exhibition, Juárez displays the beauty of life and the spaces around us even in the most mundane.

‘A Sense of Space’ is a summary of my life experiences, which is translated into collages, paintings, mixed media, and photographs,” Juárez said.

Juárez had a lot of different experiences to inspire these pieces, some of this inspiration was even found during the pandemic even though life had been halted.

“As an artist, one thing I learned from the past two years is to allow myself to take a pause from commitments, responsibilities, or obligations to recenter myself on what is important and that is to take care of myself,” Juárez said.

This is represented through photographs and other mixed media artworks that show things, such as still nature scenes.

The pieces featured in the exhibit, such as “Sunday Morning” and “I Am Here” present a snapshot of different experiences.

Juárez said how there are different pieces with different meanings throughout the exhibit that reflect his experiences.

“‘Soon Enough’ and ‘Sunday Morning’ are the two that embrace the meaning of this exhibition,” said Juárez. “Whereas ‘Yellowbar’ and ‘In Tandem’ are polar opposites of self-discovery and being comfortable in my own skin.”

Juárez’s exhibit “A Sense of Space” will be in the Annex Gallery through Feb 24.