Satori Imports locally owned since 1969

Satori Imports is a downtown store that incorporates that ’60s feel in 2022. Locally owned since 1969, there’s something for everyone.

According to their website, Satori Imports was started in 1969 by Jeff Pyfer, a UW Oshkosh alumnus. In 1975, the store moved into what is now its current location, 411 N. Main St., and it has been there ever since.

The website also talks about the story behind the logo. In between the word “Satori” and “Imports” there is a winged bird-like creature. The store says that it is the mythological figure Icarus who flew too close to the sun despite his father’s warning not to, and melted his wax wings.

The website says that the story inspires them to “Listen to the wise, find your way out of the maze, soar to new heights, live on the edge and don’t be afraid to take a few chances.” The store has continued to adapt with the times and brings that peace and love feeling into the modern age.

Courtney Vanden Heuvel, who has worked there since 2017, said she thinks the store has been there so long because it has a wide assortment of items that you can’t find anywhere else.

“We have a large assortment of things, and we have been around for such a long time that people just have this expectation of what they are going to find here,” she said. “There’s this reliability; you know you can get a tapestry, and you know you’ll always find good gifts for everybody.”

Stephanie Kerstner, a student at UWO, said she thinks that Satori Imports is a unique place that has many different items to choose from.

“It’s such a different store. When I went in there I was shocked at how much stuff they have, like all the T-shirts.”

Kerstner also said she likes that Satori Imports offers a lot of different deals.

Katie Pulvermacher said that part of the experience is the staff.

“Walking into the store the staff were very freindly and helpful,”she said.

Vanden Huevel said that one of their most popular items are incense sticks that you can use to make your space feel more peaceful.

She said that college students should really check out the store because there are many different items you can use to spruce up your space.

“We have tons of really cool decorative items that you can put in your dorm to cover up those plain white walls,” she said. “We have tapestries that you use to make your dorm feel like more of a zen space.”

Pulvermacher said that she thinks the decor items are her favorite thing about the store.

“I really love decorating my dorm with the cool stuff I find in there,” she said. “They have so many colorful items like the dreamcatchers.”

Satori Imports is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Sundays from noon-5 p.m.