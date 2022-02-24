Restaurant Week to feature 25 businesses with special menus and prices

Twenty-five Oshkosh restaurants will have the chance to show off their culinary skills as they participate in the 3rd annual Oshkosh Restaurant week March 3-13.

Oshkosh Restaurant Week is a 10-day local event that highlights the most popular restaurants in the city with special menu items alongside regular menus.

Guests will have the opportunity to get a full taste of Oshkosh with $10 breakfast, $15 three-course lunch and $27 three-course dinner options.

Visit Oshkosh Community Partnership Coordinator Caitlyn MacWilliams shares her enthusiasm for the return of the event after its cancellation last year due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Restaurant Week back — it will be great to see a boom in business for these restaurants,” MacWilliams said.

MacWilliams describes Oshkosh Restaurant Week as an opportunity for participating restaurants to share specialty items that aren’t found on their regular menus.

One participating restaurant, Ground Round at River’s Edge, will offer all three meal options while providing patrons with a stunning panoramic view of the Fox River.

Ground Round’s service manager Nikki Pieczynski shared some of the featured items on the restaurant’s event menu, including a maple bourbon pork chop for dinner and a banana crème brûlée.

“We are excited about Restaurant Week,” Pieczynski said. “We try to promote anything going on in the community.”

The restaurant often relies on weekly specials and events like Restaurant Week to bring in crowds of people hoping to try new menu items.

“We are still rebuilding,” Piecyzki said about business still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have a lot of regulars that haven’t come back yet.”

Still, Piecyzki stays busy at work while remaining positive about an influx of business, and for a good reason.

MacWilliams says that in previous years, Oshkosh Restaurant Week has brought in over $500,000 from thousands of people.

In addition to its economic impact, she says that the event motivates visitors and locals alike to explore new parts of the community.

“We encourage people to spend the night and make a weekend out of it,” MacWilliams said.

The event’s special menu and price offers will begin March 3 and will continue through March 13. A full list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found on the Visit Oshkosh website.