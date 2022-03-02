Allen Priebe gallery premieres new exhibit

“Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” featuring artwork from SPOOKY BOOBS, offers viewers a new look at women and societal values.

SPOOKY BOOBS is made up of three artists: Amy Cannestra, J Myszka Lewis, and Maggie Snyder who banded together to make collaborative exhibitions.

“Girls Just Want to Have Fun” is focused on women, their actions and how they are influenced by societal values such as sexism.

The exhibit features many interactive 3D pieces meant to draw in and create more meaning for the audience.

The interactive pieces in this exhibit include existing games with a spin to demonstrate the point of the exhibit.

“Some of these games satirize popular views of women in our culture, while others promote more self-assured ways of dealing with people socially,” SPOOKY BOOBS said.

Along with the use of interactive games, the artists also use young education tools as an interactive piece to raise awareness.

“This exhibition also includes a parody of primary educational tools that have been reimagined to raise awareness about how early in life we internalize sexist ideas.” SPOOKY BOOBS said.

The exhibition is made up mainly of these interactive pieces and is meant to make the point of the exhibition easier to understand.

“Although the games included in the exhibition are not actually meant to be played, they imply interactivity … [and] allows them to offer feminist content in an approachable format,” SPOOKY BOOBS said.

The overall point of the exhibit with these interactive pieces is to address issues women deal with in society.

“Overall, our work visually addresses issues of sexism and misogyny and critiques patriarchal systems that perpetuate sexism in the world,” SPOOKY BOOBS said.

SPOOKY BOOBS hopes their exhibit helps give people a better understanding of how women have been affected by these issues in society.

“We would like to raise awareness around how women’s lives are policed both by others through misogynistic language … [and] create opportunities to overcome this type of oppression,” SPOOKY BOOBS said.

The theme of this exhibit is not exclusive to this showcase, but continues throughout other exhibits by the artists.

Learn more about their work at spookyboobs.art.

The exhibit runs through March 17 at the Allen Priebe Gallery located in the Arts and Communication Center on campus.