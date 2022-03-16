‘The Bachelor’: We are here for the drama

The hit reality TV show The Bachelor has had 20 years worth of drama, romance and interesting characters. The show is currently on its 26th season and wrapped it up on Monday and Tuesday in its intense two-part live episode.

The Bachelor first aired in March of 2002 on ABC network when reality TV was making its way around the networks. Prior to The Bachelor there was a show called Who Wants to Marry a Multi-Millionaire, where 50 women competed in a pageant to get married to one multi-millionaire.

The Bachelor show creator Mike Fliess said that he essentially took that idea and added more romance to it. Now the show has 26 seasons and many different spin off shows like: The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and even international versions of it.

Monday Night’s episode started off on a bad note as there were supposed to be three final contestants. Clayton Echard, the bachelor, told one contestant, Susie, that he had genuine feelings for her and the two other girls. Susie told him that she couldn’t be with him if he had been intimate with the others. Susie ended up telling him that she was done.

So during the rose ceremony he told them that Susie left and then that he loved all three of them. The two women, Gabi and Rachel were upset about that.

Then he asked Rachel if she would accept the rose she said yes, but Gabi was very upset and told him she would not accept the rose. She wanted to be done because she doesn’t want to be in competition for his love. He convinces her to come back and then she accepts the rose.

Gabi and Rahel separately meet Clayton’s family and they discuss where they see themselves with him. After all of this is done, Clayton tells his family that he still loves Susie and wants to try again with her, because he can’t stop thinking about her. That’s is where the episode ended.

Much like everyone in the world, UWO had a live watch party on Monday at 7:00 in the Titan Underground to find out who this season’s Bachelor Clayton Echard was going to give his final rose to.

Claire Schlobohm the titan underground events manager said that she talked over the idea last year she and the other members of RUB thought it would be a fun event. She said that she really enjoyed the watch parties she had gone to in the past.

“It was kind of difficult to find a specific date for when to have it, because we didn’t know who the bachelor was and we definitely didn’t think it was going to be a two night finale.”

She said that she thinks that many people enjoy the show because they like the reality of it.

“It’s been around for a long time and it keeps people entertained, so they keep watching it.”

Natalie Pawlak said that she wasn’t always a fan but started watching it more in the last couple of years. She said she enjoys the bachelor because of the drama.

“I like it because it is not my own, so it’s exciting to watch it unfold.”

She said that even though she hasn’t really watched this whole season she thinks that Clayton will bring back Susie, the contestant who left last Monday.

“I think he really loves her and he’s going to go for her and the other two girls will hear about it and want to leave,” she said. “It’s either going to be Susie or no one.”

She said that there are things she likes about the show but it is not always believable.

“I like watching these shows, but I don’t buy it,” she said. “ It’s so weird to think that people can actually form real relationships with each other.”

She said that the most shocking part of Monday’s episode was that he begged Gabi, one of the contestants, to stay when she tried to leave the show.”

“It’s upsetting because the previews show that he is going to go back and fight for Susie,” she said. “ I think that’s a scummy move.”

The Bachelor’s final episode of the season is on March 15 at 7 P.M., then everyone will know who Clayton picks.