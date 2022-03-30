Rock your exams with these crystals

Rocks and crystals are said to have many different benefits, most of which include healing the mind, healing the body, meditation, relaxation and balancing energy or chakras; these are some benefits college students need during exam season.

According to Healthline.com, crystals are believed to have energy stored inside them. Some believe that crystals interact with the body’s energy field and can redirect or unblock “stuck” energy. It is also believed that crystals absorb energy from pressure and movement and convert it into an electronic frequency. This frequency, unique to each type of crystal, is then used with the person’s energy. As it stands right now, this practice is considered a pseudoscience.

Clear quartz

According to Energy Muse.com, this crystal is very powerful and is mostly used to aid in meditation because it helps with concentration and focus. It absorbs, stores, regulates and restores energy imbalances. The crystal can also help people to evaluate their choices which, in turn, helps them make big decisions. It helps many people focus when they manifest (speak things into existence). Clear quartz is very powerful when dealing with chakras and blocked energy.

College students can use this crystal to help them to focus on studying, and hopefully fix any energy imbalances they might have. Focus and clarity will help by keeping their minds clear and allow them to center themselves. This crystal will also help if they haven’t studied and need to manifest a passing grade.

Black tourmaline

Tiny Rituals.com says that this crystal does well with grounding the person using it. It is connected with the base chakras and helps the person to be safe and present. This grounding power helps to alleviate anxiety and stress. It also can help with confidence; less anxiety means a person who can speak their mind and better clear a path for themselves.

College students are always stressed out, but especially when faced with exams. Students can use this crystal to help them to be more connected and present during exams week. For students who are giving presentations or applying for jobs it can also allow them to be more confident and give them the power to speak more clearly.

Amethyst

Charms Of Light.com says that amethyst is associated with the third eye and crown chakras. It’s well known for its calming and peaceful properties. It’s also associated with connectivity to spirits and is said to enhance psychic abilities. It supposedly can help with mood swings, anger, fear and irritability.

This crystal might come in handy when students are sad that the semester is ending or angry that they didn’t do well in their classes. Amethysts also supposedly help you get connected with spirits. Who knows? Maybe they can help you pass your history exam.

Green calcite

According to Feel Crystals.com, green calcite can be used to bring a sense of renewal and can also help people make positive changes to their lives. It can also help people forgive themselves and let go of things that happened in the past. It brings a general wave of health, energy and can help with buried emotions. Calcite can be found in different colors, each said to help with different things.

Students can use this crystal when they need an energy recharge, especially before a big exam, presentation or paper that they have put off for too long. it may help students forgive themselves for not doing the assignment earlier and make more positive changes for the next semester.

Pyrite

Charms Of Light.com says that Pyrite, or fool’s gold, is used for protection. It is used to help protect the user against emotional drains, including emotionally draining people. It also helps people with their own negative thoughts, with memory and recalling.

Professors, exams and homework all have one thing in common; they are emotionally draining. Pyrite is the perfect thing to help protect you from wasting time and energy on things that maybe don’t matter. It might help you remember all that knowledge that you crammed right before the final. It is also useful at the end of the week when all your work is done and your soul needs to be strengthened, as some believe it can strengthen and protect one’s spirit and soul.

Even though there is no concrete data about these supposed benefits, the power of positive thinking, meditation and introspective thinking is proven to help people feel better. College students can definitely help themselves through stress by using crystals or just thinking positively.