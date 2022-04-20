Paige Nordstrom Art gallery

A new exhibit at the Gail F. Steinhilber Art Gallery in Reeve Memorial Union features a collection of pieces by Paige Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is an artist who was inspired at a child by other artists whom she took ideas from.

“I did appreciate ‘The Greats’ Monet & Vincent Van Gogh were my top favorite artists. I loved both of their styles and use of color, which inspired me a lot,” said Nordstrom, a full-time artist who finds joy in her artwork and uses it as a way to express herself.

“I realized it was a part of me, so I wanted to do something that made me happy every day. I wanted to express myself through my work,”she said.

Nordstrom runs her own business and finds it to be a rewarding experience with lots of learning opportunities.

“Running my own business has been an educational experience. Most importantly, I’m enjoying the journey as I continue to learn and grow as an artist,” she said.

While the current exhibit in Reeve is filled with paintings of mixed mediums, Nordstrom has experimented with many different forms of art.

“I have dived into a lot of different mediums and art techniques such as ceramics, drawing, printmaking and even graphic design. Mixed media is my favorite,” Nordstrom said.

The artwork found throughout this exhibit is inspired by nature, and Nordstorm said she enjoys the size of the paintings found throughout it.

“A lot of my paintings are about nature and the beauty of landscapes. Nature inspires me deeply,” she said. “ I love to work large; it’s fun to create a painting that is bigger than me!”

Just as Nordstrom finds joy in creating the artwork, she hopes the takeaway is about the same for those who view her pieces.

“I hope people walk away with a smile and a feeling of joy,” she said.

Her favorite piece from the exhibit is one that captures an energetic vibe.

“My favorite piece is titled ‘Poppy Dreams’. This piece emanates such lively energy and mood. It was a really fun painting to create,” Nordstrom said.

The piece itself was a lengthy process to create, she said, as it had many different layers.

“I wanted to paint over it and keep a little peak or gap of the old painting as a fun reminder of where it began. Sometimes, I like to reveal the old painting underneath,” Nordstrom said.

She said the reason for this method is to show the process itself.

“I think it’s important to show the different stages and transformations a piece can go through until its final look,” Nordstrom said.

Nordstrom’s exhibit runs through April 29 and can be found on the third floor of Reeve.