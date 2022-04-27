‘She Kills Monsters’ makes its debut

The UW Oshkosh theater department will debut its last show of the semester, “She Kills Monsters,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday..

“This dramatic comedy offers a thrilling, heart-warming story about the ‘geek’ and the warrior within all of us,” said Director Jane Purse-Wiedenhoeft.

Written by Qui Nguyen in 2011, the play centers on Agnes Evans, a girl whose parents and little sister Tilly die in a car accident. Agnes struggles when she realizes she didn’t know much about her sister.

She later finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, and Agnes sets out to learn more about her sibling. Agnes and her sister’s friend, Chuck, go on an action-packed adventure in an imaginary world.

“Agnes ultimately fulfills a journey that leads to love and understanding of her sister that she will carry with her the rest of her life,” Purse-Wiedenhoeft said.

Sydney Pomrening, who plays Agnes Evens, said “I think ‘She kills Monsters’ touches on some serious topics like loss and grief that follows [the loss of family], but it’s also placed in a fantastical and amusing setting.”

She said her favorite part of the show was learning stage combat because she had never done it before. She also enjoys her character’s dynamic with other characters in the show.

“I get to interact with Max Benitz’s character, Chuck, who guides Agnes through the game; I find their dynamic super funny,” Pomrening said. “Every scene I have with him tests my ability to stay in character when I have the urge to laugh.”

Purse-Wiedenhoeft said that her favorite part of the play is the character growth of Agnes.

“She starts out the play as an average person who learns to make bold choices and fight monsters,” she said. “The play bounces back and forth from the present of 1995 to the game of D&D being played.”

She said that directing the play was a bit challenging, as there are so many different places in the story.

“The play takes place in a variety of locations, and finding ways to use the set and actors to help make this journey from place to place clearly took some time,” Purse-Wieidenhoeft said.

Pomrening said that she thinks students should see the show because there is something in it for everyone.

“I think the play tackles subjects that anyone and everyone can relate to,” she said. “It’s also a hilarious production, so if anyone is looking for a good laugh, ‘She Kills Monsters’ will provide.”

Purse-Wiedenhoeft said that she thinks students will like the many tropes in the show.

“It is a story of good over evil, redemption, geeks winning out over the bullies,” she said. “But ultimately, it is a story of love and friendship that conquers all.”

Tickets can be purchased on the theater department’s website. The cost is $5 for students, faculty and staff , $11 for alumni and senior citizens and $14 for the general public.