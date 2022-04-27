Thrifted It! Fashion Show a success

Thrifted It!, a fashion show featuring clothes available from consignment stores, not only helped a UW Oshkosh senior learn about event planning, but also educated others about the sustainable fashion movement.

All proceeds raised throughout the show held at Reeve Memorial Union on April 20 went to an Oshkosh local consignment store, St. Vincent DePaul.

The show included a performance by local band The Astronomers and included raffle baskets as a fundraiser.

Lexi Chmielewski, a senior and the one who organized this event as her capstone project for the College of Business, was inspired by her dream of running a fashion show.

“I have always wanted to run my own fashion show but needed a way to incorporate the community,” Chmielewski said, “St. Vincent De Paul was my first choice to partner with due to their efforts within the community.”

She said inspiration was also drawn from the sustainable fashion movement, which is a form of climate justice.

Chmielewski was in charge of everything from the planning to the actual hosting of the event and said it was full of lots of planning.

“This included late nights having my roommates try on clothes, hours of phone calls with my mom, and making as many lists as possible to make sure the event runs smoothly,” Chmielewski said.

With all the planning needed throughout, there were good and bad days to the process, but with help Chmielewski said she was able to pull everything together to make the event run smoothly.

“The amount of communication to make this event a success was more than I ever thought it could be,” Chmielewski said, “However, despite the process of ups and downs, the project was so fun to work on and I had great volunteers who helped me along the way.”

Chmielewski said she tried to incorporate people from all different organizations to be models for the show

“I really wanted an array of people in different clubs, Greek life, etc. This was a way to make sure as many people as possible heard about the event! I also knew some friends that just HAD to be in my show — or were forced to because they are my best friends,” Chmielewski said.

Along with finding the models, one of Chmielewski’s favorite parts of the show was the runway itself.

“I don’t think my smile left my face! The models and MCs did a fantastic job and made my whole vision come to life,” Chmielewski said.

Chmielewski was behind the scenes for the most part and didn’t get to see much of the show, but she said she was pleased with the positive reaction afterward.

“I think the event went very well,” she said “Since I was backstage handling the models and operations side, it was hard to get a good look at the audience’s faces, but the hugs after the show proved a positive reaction. “With amazing support from my friends, family, professors and Greek Life, the Thrifted It! Fashion Show is one for the books,” Chmielewski said “Hopefully, another fashion show will be in my future.”