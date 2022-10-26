The Little Farmer is perfect for fall

Mattie Beck / The Advance-Titan– The Little Farmer is full of activities such as a pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple orchard and more.

Fall is in full swing, and all throughout the Fox Valley area are fun things to do to celebrate fall and Halloween.

From pumpkin patches to haunted houses, the area has many places that offer students a way to enjoy the season.

For those wanting to enjoy the fall weather, The Little Farmer, located in Malone (which is about a 40-minute drive from campus), has plenty to offer.

Alissa Wade, a senior at UW Oshkosh, went to The Little Farmer this past weekend with her sorority sisters.

Wade explains all the fun things you can do while at The Little Farmer like fall activities everyone can enjoy.

“You can pick apples and pumpkins, get food, pet the animals, do a corn maze and take aesthetically pleasing pictures with different backgrounds,” Wade said.

Her favorite part of The Little Farmer is one of their staples, the caramel apples, which became so popular they needed a whole different stand outside of the farm for people to get them.

“I am a huge fan of caramel apples! The caramel is fresh, and the apples are freshly picked off the trees,” she said.

Wade has gone throughout the past few years with her sorority and noticed one change throughout the farm.

“The only thing that has changed at The Little Farmer is that they are more conscious of sanitizing surfaces and monitoring how many people enter their buildings,” Wade said.

Elise Wilber, who also went to The Little Farmer with her sorority, shares the same excitement as Wade.

“The Little Farmer is everyone’s favorite sisterhood, as it’s a great way to bond with one another while having a lot of fun enjoying the fall weather and activities,” Wilber said.

As Wade mentioned, there are many activities to do throughout the grounds there, which Wilber took full advantage of.

“I got to spend time taking photos with my sisters, and we enjoyed caramel apples, apple cider and hot coffees,” Wilber said.

Along with the activities such as caramel apples and pictures, there are also farm animals.

The farm animals are on the side of the pumpkin patch and apple orchard, and at The Little Farmer they even have feed for 25 cents, which was one of Wilber’s favorite parts.

“My favorite parts were seeing the cows and goats [as well as] spending time with my amazing sisters,” Wilber said.

The Little Farmer also includes a farmhouse market and side barn with lots of different merchandise.

There is a small coffee bar in the farmhouse, with jewelry and fun holiday-themed items.

In the side barn, there is cider, jams, pies, muffins and other baked goods to enjoy while at the grounds or to take home later.

The Little Farmer is open throughout the week until November when hours are shortened. Learn more at mytlf.com/home.