Music Department sets February performances

Advance-Titan staff
January 26, 2023

The Department of Music has several performances scheduled for February 2023. They include:

  • Feb. 3: Guest Recital, 7:30 p.m., Matthew Beecher, voice. Admission charged.
  • Feb. 9: Guest Recital, 7:30 p.m., Biggs Schmidt-Swartz Duo. Admission charged.
  • Fe. 10: Faculty Recital, 7:30 p.m., Nathan Krueger, voice  and Drew Whiting, saxophone:  Solo works featuring electronics. Admission charged.
  • Feb. 24: Guest Recital, 5 p.m. – Natural Satellite Duo, in the Titan Underground of Reeve Memorial Union.

All other events are held at the Music Hall in the Arts & Communications Building.