Music Department sets February performances

The Department of Music has several performances scheduled for February 2023. They include:

Feb. 3: Guest Recital, 7:30 p.m., Matthew Beecher, voice. Admission charged.

Feb. 9: Guest Recital, 7:30 p.m., Biggs Schmidt-Swartz Duo. Admission charged.

Fe. 10: Faculty Recital, 7:30 p.m., Nathan Krueger, voice and Drew Whiting, saxophone: Solo works featuring electronics. Admission charged.

Feb. 24: Guest Recital, 5 p.m. – Natural Satellite Duo, in the Titan Underground of Reeve Memorial Union.

All other events are held at the Music Hall in the Arts & Communications Building.