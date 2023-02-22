Club Spotlight: Marketing and Sales

Courtesy of Elyssa Belling – The Marketing and Sales Club provides members with professional opportunities such as networking, special events and more.

Marketing and Sales Club, one of the 180-plus clubs on the UW Oshkosh campuses, helps to create professional development opportunities for students.

The club promotes networking with alumni, faculty, other students, and businesses through different events and speakers. It also strives to help students gain a deeper understanding of marketing practices and principles, along with providing recommendations for students to the College of Business.

While the main focus is educating, the club wants to create a fun environment for students to enjoy learning about marketing and sales while getting professional experience.

Ashlynne Amundson, a junior at UWO and co-president of the club, joined for that exact reason.

“I wanted to get more involved on campus and network with marketing professionals,” she said.

Amundson was inspired to take on the presidency due to wanting to help the club grow after a decline during COVID-19.

“The club had a lot of room for growth and expansion, and I quickly became intrigued by the opportunity for a leadership position,” she said. “I enjoyed being a part of the club and wanted to contribute to its growth.”

Along with the professional development mentioned before, there are more opportunities at the personal level when connecting with other students interested in the field.

“As a member, you will be invited to exclusive networking events and group trips,” Amundson said. “In addition, having Marketing and Sales Club on your resume will show your dedication to growth and knowledge to employers.”

The club also provides rolls for students within it, according to Amundson.

“We also have plenty of opportunities for leadership roles which displays that you take initiative and have the ability to mentor others,” she said. “Meetings are casual, and they are a great environment to ask questions and make friendships.”

The friendship aspect is a favorite part for Amundson, along with the professional skills gained by joining it.

“My favorite part of the club is creating connections with professionals and marketing students. I also enjoy event planning,” she said.

Junior Elyssa Belling, the other co-president, said she was motivated to take on the leadership role because she wanted to help students within the club.

“I wanted to take on co-presidency with my best friend Ashlynne because we both have a passion for marketing,” she said. “[We] wanted to help other students on campus network and explore the various areas of marketing.”

She joined the club after transferring to the UWO campus from the Fond du Lac campus.

“I joined the Marketing and Sales Club when I transferred to the Oshkosh campus because I wanted to make friends, get involved and make a difference,” Belling said.

“This semester we have expanded from just meetings to more formal events such as an AMA [American Marketing Association] meeting and alumni night,” she said. “These events are only available to members, and they get a shirt, too!”

Some of her favorite parts of the club are also the professional experience she gains throughout being a member.

“I love talking to professionals about their career,” Belling said. “It is always interesting to hear what advice they have for us. I’m excited for all the fun events we get to put on.”