Shamrock Shuffle is a Titan tradition

With spring peering around the corner, many are becoming restless to experience warmer weather and enjoy spring activities. On the UW Oshkosh campus this means spending time outdoors, breaking out the shorts and tank tops and participating in the annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k.

The Shamrock Shuffle is a 5K walk/run held annually by the Student Recreation and Wellness Center since 2007 to celebrate and welcome in the new season. This year’s Shamrock Shuffle will be held March 11, and is spearheaded by UWO’s Recreation Coordinator for Outdoor Recreation, Gregory Batten.

“[The Shamrock Shuffle] is one of those events that has become a Titan tradition,” Batten said. According to Batten, the Shamrock Shuffle came into existence shortly after the creation of the Student Recreation Department. The goal of the 5k is to celebrate spring by getting people outside to enjoy the warmer weather, as well as to bring community members and UW Oshkosh patrons together.

There is a $20 registration fee for community members and a $15 registration fee for UW Oshkosh students, which covers the cost of participating in the event, as well as the cost of a long sleeve, tri-blend shirt. The money raised by registration not only goes to covering the cost of holding the event, but also goes to other good causes.

“Anything above and beyond registration all goes into our foundation account, which we then can use to support scholarships or other student success type programs on campus,” Batten said.

The Shamrock Shuffle is not only for UW Oshkosh students and staff, but is open to all, regardless of enrollment status. The major goal of the Shamrock Shuffle is to get people out and moving, which is why it has been dubbed a walk/run.

“We have worked hard to eliminate any of the competition and race feel,” Batten said, “We really want it to be a community fun event.”

In an attempt to truly fine tune the event for everyone, at 9 a.m on March 11, the Student Rec Center will hold the second annual Beat Clash Kids Dash for children ages 4 to 10. The race is a 1K and will be located in the RecPlex Dome. Children will race against Clash the Titan in hopes of beating the beloved mascot and winning a medal. Registration for this event is $10 and includes a short sleeved T-shirt.

The Shamrock Shuffle will begin an hour later, at 10 a.m., at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, 735 Pearl Ave. The run will take participants along the Wiouwash Trail before weaving back through the UW Oshkosh campus. Registration is $15 for students and $20 for community members and includes the cost of a long-sleeved shirt. To registar, go to https://uwosh.edu/recreation/shamrock-shuffle/.