Actors reminisce on new podcast

Courtesy of Podco Podcast Company – Jennifer Stone (Harper Finkle) and David DeLuise (Jerry Russo) talk together on their podcast, which they started in February.

Former “Wizards of Waverly Place” stars Jennifer Stone (Harper Finkle) and David DeLuise (Jerry Russo) reminisce in their rewatch podcast, “Wizards of Waverly Pod,” and reveal that everything was not as it seemed.

Since the podcast’s February debut, Stone and DeLuise have taken on the task of watching every episode of the Disney sitcom, which aired from 2010-2012.

Each podcast episode gives behind-the-scenes content about the audition process, unscripted moments and getting through high school as a teen actor.

Additionally, Stone, DeLuise and their guest stars nod to the most memorable parts of the show, including Harper’s marker dress, the famous “Hat Song” and the crude (yet charming) visual effects.

Actress and musician Selena Gomez, who played the infamous and magical anti-hero Alex Russo, was even featured as a guest on one episode, where she praised the relationships between cast and crew members.

“I can’t imagine it being any other way,” Gomez said. “I ended up being with everyone I needed to be in my life…I’ve never had that feeling that I’ve had with the whole ‘Wizards’ crew.”

Stone also opened up about struggles with body image and criticism.

“I was, like, going through puberty,” Stone said. “Selena and I just had different body shapes…There was a lot of people like, ‘You’re fat, go kill yourself.’”

She said that these comments were directed at her as a teenager while social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram were first entering the scene.

“It was the first time of people being anonymous and being able to just say anything into the void with no consequence,” Stone said. “Now, I laugh at it. But when you’re 14, 15, 16, that’s really hard.”

In Monday’s episode, “Wizards of Waverly Place” executive producer, showrunner and writer Peter Murrieta guest starred to reveal how he would have ended the series had he not left the show during its fourth and final season.

He said he would have Mason Greyback, Alex’s love interest, return after an almost-lethal vampire bite and have a healthy relationship with Alex.

“What I was hoping the fourth season would be about was the building of (Alex’s) and Mason’s relationship,” Murrieta said. “It was to have him come back and have them kind of be good for each other… Alex could become a little more selfless.”

With Murrieta’s ending, Alex’s selflessness would certainly shine after winning the Family Wizard Cup, which allows the winner to keep their magical powers, he said. Murrieta said he would have scripted Alex giving up her powers to her studious older brother, Justin Russo.

“I wanted (Alex) to win, but to give it up because she’s in love with someone who’s not a wizard,” Murrieta said. “So, then (Justin) would get it.”

On top of behind-the-scenes content, “Wizards of Waverly Pod” listeners can also interact with DeLuis and Stone during their “crystal ball” Q & A segments. Questions can be submitted via their “Wizards of Waverly Pod” Instagram stories.

If you’ve ever wondered who stole the most stuff from the set, who played the most pranks and what the “Wizards” cast members regret the most, listeners can tune in to “Wizards of Waverly Pod” every Monday on any major podcast platform.