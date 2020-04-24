UW Oshkosh announces 15% salary cut for some administrators, 180 to be placed on continuous furlough

Today, UW Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt announced the university is taking new steps to balance its budget, which include a 15% salary reduction for himself and vice chancellors.

In a campus-wide email, Leavitt added that later today, approximately 180 UWO employees will be notified by Human Resources that they will be placed on a continuous furlough effective May 4, and extending for 90 working days through Aug. 31.

Remaining staff will be placed on furlough two days each month beginning in May 2020, the maximum per UW System policy and guidelines.

All nine-month employees are exempt from furloughs this fiscal year, which ends June 30. Nine-month employees will be notified this summer regarding intermittent furloughs during the 2021 fiscal year. Human Resources will provide employees with additional information next week.

“None of this is easy and every day brings new opportunities to find solutions that will counteract the pandemic’s disruptions at UWO,” Leavitt wrote. “We don’t have precedence for navigating the chaos spurred by coronavirus, but we will continue to evaluate information as we receive it and in a transparent and equitable way determine the best course for the University.”