Winnebago County, other municipalities rescind Safer at Home order

Effective immediately, the Winnebago County Health Department is rescinding its Safer at Home order that was put into place on May 14. The decision to rescind the order was based on legal counsel, a press release from the health department states.

Outagamie and Calumet counties, along with the cities of Appleton and Menasha, also lifted their Safer at Home orders Friday afternoon.

The intent of the local Safer at Home order was to allow time to develop regionally consistent guidance that ensures businesses and activities could thoughtfully and carefully reopen, minimizing further spread of COVID-19 in our community, the health department said. “This virus is still a threat and rescinding this order is not in the best interest of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” the release reads.

“What has happened over this past week at the state government level is disappointing,” said Doug Gieryn, Winnebago County Public Health Department director and health officer. “We know this virus has been devastating to many, and the guidelines that were in place contributed to the relatively slow spread of cases we have experienced in Winnebago County thus far. Prematurely lifting the order jeopardizes the work we have done so far, and most importantly the health of our residents.”

The Winnebago County Health Department is urging all residents to continue to follow existing public health guidelines for their own protection. This includes:

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Reopening Guidelines for Businesses (https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/)

CDC recommendations, including maintaining physical distancing, appropriate hygiene practices, and using masks in certain settings.(https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus)

State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommendations, including limiting mass gatherings. (https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19)

The Winnebago County Health Department will continue to be a resource for all businesses and residents. The team is also available for any questions you may have and for information on the best and safest ways to reopen businesses. Resources can be found on our website at www.winnebagopublichealth.org, and our COVID-19 hotline is still available at 920-232-3026.