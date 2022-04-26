Students pledge to become national organ donors

The “A Piece for Peace” campaign hosted its annual Reeve Memorial Union tabling event to promote organ donation from 1-3 p.m. on April 26.

Held by the Dr. Julie Henderson Public Relations Student Society of America at UW Oshkosh chapter, the tabling event featured orange sugar cookies to represent the orange dot that is put on your driver’s license when you agree to become a state organ donor.

“It is important to not only be a state donor with the orange dot on your license but also a national organ donor,” Vice President of Events Anna Murphy-Pociask said. “By being a national organ donor, one is able to help and reach more potential organ transplant [recipients]. Being only a state donor is restrictive to being able to help only in the state you reside in, whereas being a national organ donor opens the opportunity up for the whole U.S.”

The event also featured a community puzzle where participants could sign a puzzle piece explaining why they chose to take the pledge and what it means to them.

Some of the reasons written on the puzzle include:

“I will be helping others fulfill their lives when I no longer can.”

“Participating in something bigger than myself.”

“Organ donation saved my cousin’s life!”

“I just had a neighbor that needed an organ donor and seeing her get it was amazing.”

“More than 100,000 people are on the waiting list for a lifesaving transplant.”

Because many college students are motivated by free things, the event also featured a Hydro Flask giveaway.

To be entered to win one of the two Hydro Flasks, all the student had to do is use #APieceForPeace on social media.

PRSSA at UWO takes part in the National Organ Donor Awareness Competition (NODAC) each year to spread awareness and understanding about organ and tissue donation nationwide.

This year, NODAC is partnering with the Gift of Life Donor Program that has coordinated more than 55,000 organ transplants and more than two million tissue transplants since its inception.

There are currently more than 107,000 people on the national transplant waiting list and each day, 17 of these people die waiting for a transplant. One person is able to save up to eight lives and impact up to 50 lives if they are a national organ donor.

To become a national organ donor and get a chance to win the other Hydro Flask, go to uwoprssa.wixsite.com/mysite/contact-us and fill out the contact form and registry form.