Pedestrians warned to stay off Algoma roadway due to safety hazard

An email today from UW Oshkosh Acting Chief of Police Chris Tarmann warned that pedestrians who illegally cross Algoma Boulevard may be cited as the road construction project enters its final weeks.

Tarmann said pedestrian traffic on the roadway is hampering construction, and that pedestrians should find other routes around campus, including walking on the grass near the buildings along Algoma. Orange construction barrels mark the only legal paths across Algoma. You can find those areas marked in green on this map.

“Pedestrian traffic on the roadway is illegal and a safety hazard,” Tarmann wrote. “We are asking for your cooperation so construction can proceed safely and on time. The sidewalks are expected to be completed within the next two weeks.

“We know the project has impacted your ability to efficiently get around campus and we appreciate your patience as work has continued this fall,” he said. “The project will greatly improve the roadway and sidewalks through campus when it is complete.”