Oshkosh YMCA to take over UWO childcare facility

Anya Kelley / Advance-Titan — The Oshkosh YMCA will be taking over the UW Oshkosh Children’s Learning and Care Center, which had been scheduled to permanently close on June 30.

The Children’s Learning and Care Center (CLCC) on the UW Oshkosh campus will remain open and provide uninterrupted service, thanks to a new partnership and agreement struck with the Oshkosh Community YMCA. Earlier this month, Chancellor Andrew Leavitt had informed parents that the facility would close on June 30.

But in an email today, Leavitt wrote, “I am happy we have a strong and sustainable way forward with caring, community-based partners in the Oshkosh YMCA.”

Families whose children attend the CLCC were notified of the new partnership on Tuesday.