Oshkosh+police+release+info+on+officer-involved+shooting

The Oshkosh Police Department released information this morning regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the Mill Street boat launch in the city of Oshkosh earlier today.

At approximately 6:18 a.m., Oshkosh Police Department officers received information that an intoxicated male was walking around and carrying a loaded rifle.

According to a press release:

The officers located the male carrying the rifle in his hands and began talking with him in an attempt to de-escalate the situation and to get the male to put the rifle down. However, the male refused to do so.

Officers then attempted to use less lethal rounds, but the subject continued to hold the rifle in his hands. Next, the male began to raise the rifle and point it at the officers. At this time, one officer fired his duty issued rifle, striking the subject one time.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene and investigating.

The officer is not injured. The involved person in the shooting was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no threat to public safety and Oshkosh Police are not looking for any additional individuals related to this matter.