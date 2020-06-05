20-29+year+old+population+see+largest+jump+in+Winnebago+County+COVID-19+cases

The Health Department reported 301 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County today, which is up 200 since May 17. “We have tripled our cases in three short weeks,” the Health Department wrote on their Facebook page.

The Health Department noted they are seeing the largest jump in the 20 to 29-year-old population. On May 17, the county had only 12 positive cases in this age range, but that quickly rose to 110, which is the number of cases today.

“This uptick in cases is especially troubling, because we are also seeing more cases in community settings where the virus spreads rapidly such as nursing homes and daycares,” they wrote.

The Oshkosh Examiner reported on June 2 that the number of COVID-19 deaths at Bethel Home in Oshkosh rose to five. In addition, 17 residents and 10 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. All seven COVID-19 deaths in the county have been in long-term care.

People in their 20s are more likely to get through COVID-19 with less severe symptoms, but when they pass it on to family, coworkers, patients, residents or customers, those individuals will likely have a harder time fighting the virus and may suffer a harsher fate, the Health Department said.

“Many of our new positive cases are linked to gatherings and social settings,” the Health Department wrote. “We want to remind everyone that the virus did not vanish when the Safer at Home order was lifted. Please reconsider plans that include gathering with people outside of your household. You can have the virus, even if you don’t have symptoms. If not for yourself, take these precautions for your grandma, older neighbor, your friend’s mom with heart disease, the families with kids in daycare or loved ones in the nursing home.”

